New Ukip leader’s interesting CV

Today, the UK Independence Party announced that Freddy Vachha will become the newest leader of the party. Vachha has been Ukip’s London Regional Chairman since 2016 and takes the reins from Richard Braine, who resigned just weeks before the general election last year after clashing with the party’s NEC. For those who’ve struggled to keep up, Vachha becomes the sixth leader of the party since Nigel Farage stepped down in 2016.

At the leadership announcement this afternoon in front of Churchill’s statue in Parliament square, Vachha read a speech from his phone out loud, and said it was ‘time for Ukip to get back to business'.

Mr S was most intrigued though by Vachha’s action-packed CV. In his ‘brief’ curriculum vitae Ukip’s new leader described his politics as ‘common sense Ukip libertarian’, declared that he’d only smoked two cigarettes in his life, and scored 175+ in an IQ test taken in 1975.

Even more intriguing are his interests. As well as being interested in computer programming, breeding koi fish, restoring cameras, growing chillies, and performing magic tricks, Vachha also has ‘Nazi Germany’ and the ‘Belgian Congo Holocaust’ listed as his hobbies.

New Ukip leader Freddy Vachha lists "Nazi Germany" as one of his hobbies pic.twitter.com/I0gfFfPOSz June 22, 2020

One hopes that Vachha means studying the history of Germany and the Congo, rather than his own plans for UK politics in 2020…