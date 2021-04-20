Nigel Farage’s company to launch its own ‘eco-friendly’ blockchain

Is Nigel Farage about to rebrand as a tech entrepreneur? Since quitting UK politics, the former Ukip leader has had a varied portfolio when it comes to new work. He has tried out broadcast journalism, Cameo (£75 a pop) and climate activism – as a spokesman for the green finance firm the Dutch Business Group (DGB), which invests in forests in a bid to reduce carbon emissions.

Now Mr S understands Farage's post-Brexit reinvention is about to step up a gear – by entering the world of crypto. Last week, his company DGB acquired a controlling stake in a software development outfit called Statix Artificial Intelligence, with the aim of using its artificial intelligence, blockchain, big data and drone technology to validate the carbon offsets that they sell.

According to DGB's website the new project is called Quadtreelium and will utilise encrypted blockchain to 'facilitate a trading platform for nature offset tokens' with a software development team currently working on blockchain certification standards for the 'incubation, validation and maintenance of nature-based environmental projects.'

The new venture is set to be launched within the next months, with Farage enthused over his tech adventure – telling Mr S that the 'fantastic new application of blockchain technology' is going to 'appeal to a new type of investor.' Go green and make green? Steerpike wonders if Greta Thunberg will be an early investor.