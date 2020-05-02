Nepomniachtchi (lachesisQ)–Andriasian (Zaven_ChessMood), Abu Dhabi Super Blitz, April 2020. White is in danger here. Which move did he play to put the draw beyond doubt? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday

4 May. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1…Rxe5! 2 dxe5 Qg3 and mate follows on g2. Or 2 Nxe5 Qg5! threatens mate and …Nxh3+ to win the Qd2.

Jon Pepper, East Grinstead, West Sussex