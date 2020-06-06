White to play, Stockfish–AllieStein, TCEC Season 16. Stockfish found a beautiful knockout blow in this game against a different neural net engine. What did it play? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 8 June. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 Qe5?? g5+! and White resigned, since 2 Kh5 Qxh3 is mate.

Last week’s winner Andrew Clench, Godalming, Surrey