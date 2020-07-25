White to play. Stefano Tatai–Spyridon Skembris, Budva Zonal 1981. Morricone’s teacher found a delightful conclusion to this attack. What was his next move? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 27 July. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 Rb8+! Rxb8 (or 1...Bxb8 2 Rxa8 and 3 Rxb8 mate) 2 Rh1! and 3 Rh8 mate. Not 1 Rh1 0-0-0!, or 1 Rxa7 Rd8!

Mohammed Amin, Whalley Range, Manchester