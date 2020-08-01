White to play. Stockfish–Leela Chess Zero, TCEC 18, Game 92, July 2020. It looks hard to make progress, despite the far advanced pawns. What was Stockfish’s winning move? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 3 August. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 Qh7+ Kxh7 (1...Kf8 2 Qh8 mate) 2 Bf7 mate.

Last week’s winner David Bennett, Hove