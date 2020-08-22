Black to play. McShane–Anand, World Rapid Championship 2017. While executing my last move, 51 Qf4-f3, attacking the h5-pawn, I got a horrible sinking feeling, as I saw what was about to hit me. What did Anand play? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 24 August. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1…Bc5+ 2 d4 Bxd4+! 3 Qxd4 Ne2+! 4 Nxe2 Qe1 mate

Nicholas Hallam, Banstead, Surrey