White to play. Zaibi–Napoleao, Online Olympiad, August 2020. White has just sacrificed the rook on a1. He concluded the attack in fine style. What was the winning move? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 7 September. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 hxg5! White eventually drew. Not 1 Kxg5? Qh6+ 2 Kf5 g6+! and 3…Qxf8. 1 Kg3? Qe3+ 2 Kg2 gxh4 is bad too.

Last week’s winner Andrew English, Abingdon, Oxon