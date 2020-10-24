  1. Magazine: 24 October 2020
  2. Magazine
  3. Issue: 24 October 2020
  4. Chess puzzle

Luke McShane

No. 627

From magazine issue: 24 October 2020
No. 627
Text settings
Comments

Black to play. Sjugirov–Paravyan, Russian Higher League, October 2020. A piece for a pawn down, Black’s follow up was subtle but devastating. What did he play? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 26 October. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address.

Last week’s solution 1 Bxc4? h5+! (not 1…Rxc4 as played) 2 Kh4 Kh6 3 f4 f6! and White will be mated with g6-g5+

Last week’s winner Michael Keetley, London SE23

Useful links
More from The Spectator
About us
Subscribe
Useful links
About us
More from The Spectator
Subscribe