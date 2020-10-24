Black to play. Sjugirov–Paravyan, Russian Higher League, October 2020. A piece for a pawn down, Black’s follow up was subtle but devastating. What did he play? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 26 October. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address.

Last week’s solution 1 Bxc4? h5+! (not 1…Rxc4 as played) 2 Kh4 Kh6 3 f4 f6! and White will be mated with g6-g5+

Michael Keetley, London SE23