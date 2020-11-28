White to play and win. E. Pogosjants, Shakhmaty v SSSR 1976. Promoting the a-pawn allows Black a perpetual check. Which move wins the game? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 30 December. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 Qa8! If 1…Ra1 2 Qxa1#, while any knight moves are met with Ne2# or Nd3#.

Mark Snell, Hove, Sussex