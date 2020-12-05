White to play. A position taken from Chess Improvement (perhaps from Luchowski–Gridnew, Moscow 1992.) Black’s menacing pieces make the situation look desperate. How can White turn the tables? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 7 December. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 Qc8+! Kxc8

(or 1...Kd6 2 Qe6#) 2 a8=Q+ Kd7 3 Qe8+ Kd6 4 Qe6 mate.

Last week’s winner Neil Limbert, Sheffield