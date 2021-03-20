  1. Magazine: 20 March 2021
Luke McShane

No. 645

From magazine issue: 20 March 2021
No. 645
Black to play. Kosteniuk–Koneru, Skolkovo Grand Prix, 2019. The obvious 1…Kg3 fails to 2 Rg5+ Kf4 3 Rg4+. Losing the pawn looks inevitable, but Koneru found the only move to save herself. What did she play? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by 22 March. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 Qh3! If 1…Ka6 2 Qf1#, or 1…Ka4 2 Bc6# or 1…Kc4 2 Be2#

Last week’s winner Mark Duncan, Bromley, Kent

Written byLuke McShane

Luke McShane is chess columnist for The Spectator.

