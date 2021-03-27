Black to play… and lose! Aronian–Van Foreest, March 2021. Van Foreest’s next move didn’t blunder his queen but was nonetheless a fatal error. Can you see what he played? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 29 March. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address.

Last week’s solution 1…Rb4! 2 Rxh4+ Kg3! Now 3 Rxb4 is stalemate, or 3 Rg4+ Rxg4 4 hxg4 Kxg4 is a draw. White played 2 Kh2 and after Ke3 a draw was agreed soon after.

Arturs Kokins, Edinburgh