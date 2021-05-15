White to play, Jones–Dominguez, New in Chess Classic, April 2021. Gawain Jones was hoping that his rook and pawn would cordon off Black’s king indefinitely. But here, at move 125, a surprising opportunity arose. What move should White have played? Email answers to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 17 May. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address.

Last week’s solution 1 Rh8! Kf6 2 g8=N mate

Last week’s winner John Brown, Rolleston on Dove, Staffordshire