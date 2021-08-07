White to play. Adhiban–Delgado Ramirez, Sochi 2021. White has more than one good move, but Adhiban found a spectacular way to force mate in four. What did he play?Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 9 August. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 Nc6+ Nxc6 2 Qe8 mate. Not 1 Bd5 Bd6!

Shaun Gregory, Cragg Vale, Halifax