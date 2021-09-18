  1. Magazine: 18 September 2021
  2. Magazine
  3. Issue: 18 September 2021
  4. Chess puzzle

Luke McShane

No. 671

From magazine issue: 18 September 2021
No. 671
Text settings
Comments

White to play. Gaprindashvili–Servaty, Dortmund 1974. The dark squares around Black’s king are critically weak, and White found an accurate way to conclude the attack. What was her winning move? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 20 September. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address.

Last week’s solution 1 d6+! Rxd6 2 Bb4 won rook for bishop, and the game soon after. But not 1 Bd4? Nxd5 2 Re4+ Re6 and Black is safe.

Last week’s winner Emmett Smith, Caterham, Surrey

Written byLuke McShane

Luke McShane is chess columnist for The Spectator.

Comments
Topics in this articleSociety
Useful links
More from The Spectator
About us
Subscribe
Useful links
About us
More from The Spectator
Subscribe