  2 October 2021
  Chess puzzle

Luke McShane

No. 673
White to play. This was a variation which could arise in the game R. Pert–M. Parligras, Manx Liberty Masters 2021. Here, White has a surprising way to conclude the game. What is the winning move? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 4 October. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1…Rc3! wins, e.g. 2 bxc3 Bxc6+ 3 Kg1 Rg8+ 4 Kf2 Rg2+

Last week’s winner Petra Krautwasser, Tübingen, Germany

Written byLuke McShane

Luke McShane is chess columnist for The Spectator.

