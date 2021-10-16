  1. Magazine: 16 October 2021
  4. Chess puzzle

Luke McShane

No. 675

White to play and mate in one. I found this puzzle online, composed by someone with the pseudonym ‘Illion’. I was stumped for several minutes before the solution dawned on me. Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 18 October. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 Qxf8+! Kxf8 2 Rc8#

Last week’s winner Michael Low, Weston-super-Mare, Somerset

Written byLuke McShane

Luke McShane is chess columnist for The Spectator.

