  4. Chess puzzle

Luke McShane

No. 688

From magazine issue: 5 February 2022
White to play. Dardha–Shuvalova, Tata Steel Challengers 2022. The 16-year-old grandmaster from Belgium found a crisp way to finish the game. What did he play? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 7 February. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1…Rh1! 2 Qxh1 Qc3 and Qc3-b2 mate is unstoppable.

Last week’s winner Conor Murphy, Bexley, Kent

Written byLuke McShane

Luke McShane is chess columnist for The Spectator.

