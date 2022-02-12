White to play and mate in two moves. Composed by Touw Hian Bwee, Schakend Nederland 1976. The first move allows Black’s king to run in any of four directions, with a different mating response to each one. What is it? Email answers to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 14 February. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address.

Last week’s solution 1 Qxa7+ Qxa7 2 Nc7 mate.

Last week’s winner Alex Hotston, Brampton Abbotts, Herefordshire