  4. Chess puzzle

Luke McShane

No. 689

White to play and mate in two moves. Composed by Touw Hian Bwee, Schakend Nederland 1976. The first move allows Black’s king to run in any of four directions, with a different mating response to each one. What is it? Email answers to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 14 February. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address.

Last week’s solution 1 Qxa7+ Qxa7 2 Nc7 mate.

Last week’s winner Alex Hotston, Brampton Abbotts, Herefordshire

Written byLuke McShane

Luke McShane is chess columnist for The Spectator.

