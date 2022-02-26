  1. Magazine: 26 February 2022
Luke McShane

Black to play. Maric-Gligoric, Belgrade 1962. White has offered to exchange the rooks on f5 and c3. But Gligoric found a much stronger shot, prompting instant resignation. What did he play? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 28 February. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address.

Last week’s solution 1…Rxa7+ 2 Rxa7 Rb5+ Capturing the rook leads to stalemate, while otherwise it can check along the b-file forever.

Last week’s winner Simon Whatson, Thirtover, Berkshire

Written byLuke McShane

Luke McShane is chess columnist for The Spectator.

