White to play and win. A gem discovered by the Ukrainian composer Vladislav Tarasiuk with Israeli composer Amatzia Avni. How does White avoid stalemate and secure the win? Answers should be sent to ‘Chess’ at The Spectator by 7 March or via email to victoria@spectator.co.uk. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1...Rb3! Then 2 Rxa5 Rxb1+ leads to mate, while 2 Qd1 Rxb1 3 Qxb1 Qxf5 leaves Black a rook up.

Last week’s winner Gary Senior, London NW11