Piers Morgan’s poll backfires

It would be fair to say that Piers Morgan was one of the top cheerleaders for caution during our initial response to coronavirus. Since March he has consistently urged his Good Morning Britain viewers and social media followers to restrict their daily activities to help fight the virus. On Sunday he tweeted in support of cancelling Christmas in order to deal with the growing number of new cases.

However Piers may be surprised to learn that he is not preaching to the converted. A Twitter poll probably didn’t produce the result he was looking for when over 70 per cent rejected the idea of a second national lockdown.

Should we go into a second national lockdown? September 20, 2020

Will Piers start addressing his audience as 'covidiots'?