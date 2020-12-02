Piers Morgan tries to jump the vaccine queue

This morning the UK became the first country in the West to licence a vaccine, after regulators approved the Pfizer/BioNTech shot.

The ruling opens the way for the vaccine to be rolled out nationwide, after the UK purchased 40 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine. The Health Secretary has said we will have 800,000 doses ready next week.

So far, it seemed fairly clear who would be first to receive the vaccine. The government has published a list of ‘priority groups’ who will be first in line, starting with those who live and work in care homes, followed by the over-80s and NHS workers, before progressively moving down the age bands. The idea is to make sure the most vulnerable have access to the vital protection they need while vaccines are still in short supply.

But has one morning show breakfast host managed to jump the queue?

The Health Secretary Matt Hancock appeared on Good Morning Britain this morning to discuss the vaccine and, perhaps unwisely, suggested that he would happily take the vaccine with the show’s co-host, Piers Morgan.

Morgan, never one to miss a trick, immediately suggested the pair take the vaccine on-air, ‘anytime next week’ and invited co-host Susanna Reid and GMB’s Dr Hilary to have the injection too. Morgan declared that ‘it would be powerful, it would send the right message’ to the public if he and the Health Secretary received the vaccine on TV. A cynic might suggest that it would also leave Morgan and co. immune from the virus before anyone else.

It might be good for ratings, but Mr S really has to wonder: is it right for a breakfast show host to deprive a vulnerable member of the public a vaccine with winter on the way?

Watch here: