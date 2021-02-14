Pimp up your pancake: inventive toppings for Shrove Tuesday

Next Tuesday the banal humdrum of lockdown life will be interrupted, however briefly. No longer the sad, soggy Weetabix while listening to the daily hospitalisation numbers or Special K eaten at your makeshift desk. No, even if just for a couple of hours, next Tuesday is an opportunity to block out the Outlook calendar and have some fun in the kitchen.

Shrove Tuesday. Pancake Day. It’s a funny old thing. We don’t have a celebratory day dedicated to trifle or sticky toffee pudding (though we should). Of course there’s logic to our scoffing our faces with pancakes on this day preceding Lent—it was traditionally the way to use up rich foods such as eggs, butter, milk and sugar before the fasting began. Now, the maple syrup may be in no danger of going bad but that’s no reason to be restrained. So here are seven indulgent and unusual toppings for perfectly thin crêpes or fluffy American pancakes on this sweetest of days.

Crêpes à la Normande

Named after Normandy’s famous apples and a dish favoured by Escoffier, Crêpes à la Normande is very simple to make though does require some skill in pancake flipping. Thinly slice a couple of Braeburn apples with a mandoline and cook them in a pan with butter until slightly softened. Set aside. Put a ladle of crêpe batter in your pan as normal and then spread some of your apple slices over the top before adding a little more batter. Cook till browning and then do your best to flip. Fold onto a plate once finished cooking and serve with a little Chantilly cream. If you like you can drizzle a little calvados on top, or— as delicious as it is inauthentic— drizzle with a little dulce du leche.

Tiramisu cream

Combine in a large bowl two parts double cream, one part mascarpone, a generous glug of Marsala and golden caster sugar to taste. Whisk this together to the consistency of thick whipped cream. You can use this tiramisu cream either to fill thin crêpes or to dollop onto American pancakes. Either way, drizzle a freshly brewed espresso on top (a bit like an affogato) and top with grated dark chocolate.

Caramelized bananas

Take inspiration from the flavours of a banoffee pie. Simply melt a couple of tablespoons each of butter and brown sugar in a pan on a low heat. Lay a banana, cut lengthways, in the pan cut side down. Turn up the heat a little and let it bubble away. Flip over the banana pieces. A little juice from the banana will be released and the butter may separate somewhat but it will eventually come together and thicken slightly to a delicious caramel sauce. Nestle the bananas on top of your pancakes, top with a dollop of whipped cream, and spoon over the sauce.

Lemon meringue

A fun twist on the classic lemon and sugar topping, simply whip double cream to soft peaks and then crumble in some bought meringues. Spoon on top of American pancakes, finishing with a generous drizzle of lemon curd.

Belgian chocolate, Grand Marnier and nuts

Inspired by one of the toppings at the incomparable La Crêperie de Hampstead which has been pushing up North London property prices for four decades. Scatter over a generous amount of chopped up Belgian chocolate and nuts (macadamia or hazelnuts work well) while your crêpe is in the pan and then fold it up into quarters. When the chocolate has melted, pour over a little Grand Marnier and serve.

Silken tofu

Vegans need not miss out on the fun. This clever recipe uses silken tofu, almond milk and buckwheat flour to create fluffy American pancakes without eggs, dairy or gluten. In fact, the use of buckwheat flour is thoroughly traditional: it is used in Britanny in their traditional savoury crêpes, galettes de sarrasin.

Paneer

If Dishoom can wrap bacon in naan bread to such acclaim then why not wrap spicy paneer in pancakes? This recipe is a great way to keep the Pancake Day fun going right into the evening—spiced paneer, spinach, coconut yoghurt and mango chutney all wrapped up tightly in a roly-poly. Inspired.