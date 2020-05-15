  1. Coffee House
  2. Coffee House

Steerpike

Plumber trolled for defending Boris’s lockdown plan

Plumber trolled for defending Boris's lockdown plan
Text settings
Comments

Remember the no-nonsense plumber who criticised those who claimed to be baffled by Boris Johnson's lockdown announcement? Ryan Price defended the Prime Minister, telling Channel 4 'It's not really hard to understand' when asked to comment on the next steps in the lockdown plan. Price – who has been giving free call-outs to NHS workers – was hailed a hero by some, but it seems not everyone was best pleased with Price's remarks. He told LBC this morning:

'I didn't sleep for a couple of days, couldn't eat...anxiety because of the messages and things like that, and I've never had anxiety before. I wasn't making a political view...people just need to stop moaning. We live in the best country in the world.'

Price went on to say some of his critics were labelling him a 'right-wing Brexit voter'. Nothing wrong with that, thinks Mr S. But the handyman had a message for his those assuming how he voted in the referendum:

'I actually voted remain but I didn't moan about the result. I accepted the result'.

Wise words...

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

Comments
Topics in this articlePolitics
Commercial
More from The Spectator
About us
Subscribe
Commercial
About us
More from The Spectator
Subscribe