PMQs: Boris Johnson is having to adapt to a new opponent

A sign that Downing Street is having to adapt to a new opponent in Sir Keir Starmer could be found in today's Prime Minister's Questions. After two successive PMQs in which Boris Johnson was accused of being out of his depth by critics and even some supporters, there was a concerted effort to try and show he was in control. In the socially distanced Commons chamber every seat that was allowed to be used by a Tory MP was taken. Those assembled made a concerted effort to make supportive noises when Johnson spoke and disapproving ones when Starmer stood.

It was a tense outing for all concerned. At one point Health Secretary Matt Hancock came close to being kicked out of the Chamber by the Speaker for talking back from the benches at Starmer. As for Johnson, he put in a higher energy performance than in previous weeks. He also came with a news line: a new commitment to have UK-wide test and tracing ready by 1 June. While Starmer was once again forensic in his questioning on care homes and testing, this commitment appeared to take the Labour leader by surprise.

When Johnson gave it in response to a question on testing, Starmer still pressed on with another question asking: will an effective track and tracing system be in place on 1 June? This allowed Johnson to say that Starmer had not been listening. While it still wasn't an entirely comfortable outing for Johnson – and care home deaths continue to be a big issue for the government – today's session did expose a potential Starmer weakness: thinking on his feet.

The session also cast light on an ongoing backbench issue for Johnson: China. Since the coronavirus pandemic, there is increasing Sino-scepticism in the party – among so-called moderates as well as serial rebels. Richard Drax asked whether the UK would follow France in buying up defence-related companies at risk of being bought up by China. He also suggested the Prime Minister needed to think again on allowing Huawei access to build the 5G network. Johnson said that his MPs would hear more about measures to protect the UK in the coming weeks. This suggests that Downing Street is listening to concerns from backbenchers on this issue.