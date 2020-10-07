PMQs: Starmer sets a Covid trap for Johnson

The next battle over coronavirus restrictions is shaping up to be the 10 p.m. hospitality curfew. Sir Keir Starmer raised the issue at Prime Minister's Questions this afternoon, asking Boris Johnson whether he was able to provide any scientific evidence for the measures — which mean all restaurants and bars must close by 10 o'clock. The Prime Minister responded by saying the case for the curfew remains the same as it was when Labour supported the policy two weeks ago.

While Johnson managed to successfully use the session to highlight Labour uncertainty over certain measures — from the curfew to the rule of six — today's outing also laid the groundwork for Starmer to cause Johnson some trouble. Now that he has raised the issue of the lack of scientific evidence for the curfew, he could choose to whip his party to vote against the measure when it comes up for a vote in the Commons next week.

Pictures of revellers rushing for the tube at 10 p.m. each night has led several Labour politicians to question the policy. There are ample Tory MPs who oppose it on the basis that it creates more red tape for businesses struggling already. Should Starmer conclude the curfew should go, Johnson will have a fight on his hands next week.