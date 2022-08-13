Poems about the James Webb Space Telescope

In Competition No. 3261, you were invited to submit a poem about the James Webb Space Telescope.

The first dazzling images captured by its infrared eyes were a welcome antidote to our terrestrial woes. They brought to mind the moment in the film Contact when Jodie Foster’s character comes face to face with a celestial object for the first time and says: ‘They should have sent a poet.’

So, it’s over to you. An honourable mention to Bruce Bennett; the winners below snaffle £25 each.

“ Much have I travelled in the realms of space

“ In the deep and trackless spaces

“ The telescopic kite-shaped wonder stealing Hubble’s cosmic thunder

“ À la recherche du temps perdu –

“ Space has not anything to show more fair;

“ So now this mighty disembodied eye,

No. 3264: surreptitious sonnet

You are invited to submit a poem inspired by this journal entry, written by Wallace Stevens on 3 August 1906: ‘Engaged at the office all day on a sonnet – surreptitiously.’ Please email entries of up to 16 lines to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 24 August.