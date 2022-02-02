Pork pie plotters reunite at the Carlton

They always return to the scene of the crime. Less than a fortnight after the alleged ‘pork pie’ plotters met to discuss Boris Johnson’s future at the Carlton Club, several of their number gathered there again last night. But this time it was revelry, not regicide, on the agenda as a smorgasbord of backbench talent toasted the launch of the Global Britain Centre.

Among the stars out in show was Australian High Commissioner (and Liz Truss bestie), George Brandis, loudly banging the drum for the recent Australia/UK/US defence partnership Aukus, as part of the self-described 'raucous sqwarkas Aukus caucus.' Tories in attendance include uber-loyalists Paul Scully and Andrew Rosindell, mixing with the likes of Alicia Kearns, the member for Rutland and Melton, whose constituency inspired the title of 'pork pie plotters'.

Another of the alleged ringleaders, West Dorset MP Chris Loder, was out on his best behaviour, beaming smiles and pressing the flesh. ‘No pork pies tonight – just honey-glazed sausages!’ he quipped to Mr S, under the steely glare of Winston Churchill’s portrait. What was it the wartime leader said about eating ‘one’s own words’ being a ‘wholesome diet’? Certainly more healthy than one of pork pies, perhaps.

The launch itself was largely uneventful, though Steerpike was amused to see that the pair of Union Jacks at the centre of the room were displayed upside down– traditionally a sign of distress. Likewise, Mr S keeps his fingers crossed that the large, flashing ‘low power mode’ sign over the screens isn’t a portent of flagging energies for the Global Britain project itself.

Here's hoping that none of the ambitious attendees choke on their aspirations either, eh?