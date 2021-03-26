Prince Albert’s royal reprimand to the Sussexes

Oh dear. While the various bombshells Harry and Megahn rained down on the House of Windsor n their Oprah Winfrey interview have thus far been met by near silence by British royals, apparently one distant overseas relative did not get the memo.

“ It’s very difficult to be in someone’s place. I can understand the pressures that they were under. But I think that this type of public display of dissatisfaction, to say the least, these types of conversations should be held within the intimate quarters of the family, and it doesn’t really have to be laid out in the public sphere like that. So, it did bother me a little bit. I can understand where they are coming from in a certain way, but I think it wasn’t the appropriate forum to be able to have these kind of discussions.

Prince Albert II of Monaco – the seventh cousin twice removed of Queen Elizabeth II – appeared on BBC News yesterday where he was asked about the decision of the Sussexes to do a tell all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Appropriate enough perhaps given that Albert is himself the son of both literal and Hollywood royalty, being the product of the marriage between Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III. Albert said:

Prince Albert added: 'I wish him the best. It's a difficult world out there and I hope that he can have the judgement and wisdom to make the right choices.' Shades of Vote Leave's 'we wish them well' perhaps? The interview was organised by the royal family's nemesis Sam McAlister, the producer behind Prince Andrew's infamous Newsnight grilling in 2019 and a former European debating champaion. Steerpike wonders who McAlister will have on next to put the wind up the Windsors...