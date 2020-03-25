Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

In the clearest sign yet that the coronavirus does not care about status, wealth or class, Prince Charles announced today that he has tested positive for the disease. According to a statement released by Clarence House, the heir apparent felt ‘mild symptoms’ on Sunday night, but ‘otherwise remains in good health’. Charles was tested on Monday by NHS Aberdeenshire.

He and Camilla (who tested negative for coronavirus) are now self-isolating separately in Scotland, while the Queen continues to self-isolate in Windsor castle.

Charles’s last public event was a dinner in aid of the Australian bushfire relief, on 12 March at Mansion House. It has been reported that he last came into contact with the Queen on the same day.

But while the coronavirus is an equal-opportunity infector, Mr S wonders if the NHS is a little more hierarchical when it comes to testing for the disease. At present, only those in hospital are receiving coronavirus tests, which are still not available to front line NHS staff...

Either way, Mr Steerpike wishes the royal family the best of health.