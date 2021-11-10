Prince Harry: I predicted the Capitol coup

Prince Harry is a man of many talents. He's an eco-obsessed ethical banker whose firm invests in the oil and gas industry. He's an audiobook entrepreneur with a company that doesn't produce any content. And he's a privacy-obsessed recluse, except for when he's making yet another public speech on his chosen issue of the day. But among his many gifts is something hitherto unknown: it appears that Harry is something of a psychic.

For today the exiled royal has revealed that he predicted the January 6 attack on the US Capitol building. Speaking at a panel on misinformation – a subject close to Harry's heart – the erstwhile aristo claimed that he presciently predicted the riots in Washington DC and that he had tried to warn Jack Dorsey, Twitter's CEO, about the attempted 'coup.' The dilettante Duke told attendees that 'Jack and I were emailing each other prior to January 6 when I warned him his platform was allowing a coup to be staged – that email was sent the day before.'

Sadly, Dorsey stopped replying to Harry's messages after that exchange; a loss keenly felt by the billionaire tech entrepreneur no doubt. But Mr S was intrigued to hear the Cassandra of California imply that he, alone, foresaw January's scenes. Was it mystic Meg(han) who told him? Could it be those valiant seekers of truth over at Schillings law firm? Or rather was it the millions of other people saying, beforehand, such events could happen.

Given Harry's powers of prediction, it's surely only a matter of time before we see him get the right numbers in the lottery. Mr S just hopes Dorsey releases a statement shortly, along the lines of 'recollections may vary.' After all, if America's newest clairvoyant can speak his truth, why not the Twitter boss too?

And it's not just the future on which Harry is musing. Having been appointed to the Aspen Institute's Orwell-esque 'Commission on Information Disorder,' the good Commissioner is now in a mood to reflect on recent history. He told the misinformation panel that: 'the term Megxit was or is a misogynistic term,' asserting that it was 'created by a troll' – a claim for which he did not offer any evidence. Something of an information disorder, one might suggest.

Still, Mr S is a staunch monarchist and who is he to question Harry, apparently the believer in the divine right of kings. So henceforth in Steerpike's column, the term 'Megxit' is banned; in its place will be adopted 'Haxit' – a tribute both to the hacks who the Prince so obviously loathes and a useful corrective to assert Harry's role in the departure of the Sussexes from these shores.