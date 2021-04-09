Prince Philip: a round-up of tributes

After a long life of public service, Prince Philip has died at the age of 99. Below is Steerpike's rolling guide to the tributes paid by leading figures to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Faith leaders

Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury: 'He consistently put the interests of others ahead of his own and, in so doing, provided an outstanding example of Christian service. During his naval career, in which he served with distinction in the Second World War, he won the respect of his peers as an outstanding officer. On the occasions when I met him, I was always struck by his obvious joy at life, his enquiring mind and his ability to communicate to people from every background and walk of life. He was a master at putting people at their ease and making them feel special. The legacy he leaves is enormous.'

Politicians

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister: 'He was the longest-serving consort in history, one of the last surviving people in this country to have served in the Second World War, at Cape Mattapan, where he was mentioned in dispatches for bravery, and in the invasion of Sicily, where he saved his ship by his quick thinking. And from that conflict, he took an ethic of service that he applied throughout the unprecedented changes of the postwar era. Like the expert carriage driver that he was, he helped to steer the royal family, and the monarchy, so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life.'

Keir Starmer, Leader of the Opposition: 'He will be remembered most of all for his extraordinary commitment and devotion to The Queen. For more than seven decades, he has been at her side. Their marriage has been a symbol of strength, stability and hope, even as the world around them changed - most recently during the pandemic. It was a partnership that inspired millions in Britain and beyond.'

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn April 9, 2021

Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of House of Commons: 'His was a long life that saw so much dedication to duty. Today we must pause to honour him and to offer our sincerest thanks for the Prince’s devout faithfulness to our country – and all the nations shall miss him greatly.'

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland: 'I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died. I send my personal and deepest condolences – and those of the Scottish government and the people of Scotland – to Her Majesty The Queen and her family.'

Mark Drakeford, First Minister of Wales: 'Throughout his long and distinguished life, he served the crown with selfless devotion and generosity of spirit.'

Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer: 'For your humour and positivity, your years of military service, for all the young people you inspired and for the dedication to your duty, the whole nation thanks you.'

Here is how BBC One announced the death of the Duke of Edinburgh pic.twitter.com/21Kdnj72sr April 9, 2021

Iain Duncan Smith, former Conservative Party leader: 'Just as the country begins to emerge from a terrible year, comes the tragic news that HRH Prince Philip has died. War hero, brilliant consort to the Queen - a man of humour and intelligence. It is a sad day for the whole nation. My thoughts & prayers are with HM Queen & family.'

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London: 'Not only did His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh devote 70 years to undertaking royal duties but he also fought for Britain – and for the freedoms we hold dear today – during the Second World War. As Mayor, I know I can say on behalf of all Londoners that we will forever be grateful for the contribution His Royal Highness made to our city and our country. This includes his charitable work and The Duke of Edinburghs Awards, which has helped so many young people reach their potential.'

Outside No10 Boris Johnson pays tribute to Duke of Edinburgh as the Queen's "strength and stay of more than seventy years". He quotes HM saying "our country owed her husband a greater debt than he would ever claim, or we would ever know". April 9, 2021

World leaders

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India: 'My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace.'

Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia: 'Australians send our love and deepest condolences to her Majesty and all the Royal family. The Commonwealth family joins together in sorrow and thanksgiving for the loss and life of Prince Philip. God bless from all here in Australia.'

King Karl XVI Gustaf of Sweden: 'Prince Philip has been a great friend of our family for many years, a relation which we have deeply valued. His service to his country will remain an inspiration to us all.'

Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand: 'Prince Philip will be fondly remembered for the encouragement he gave to so many young New Zealanders through The Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award. In over fifty years of The Award in New Zealand, thousands of young people have completed life-changing challenges through the programme.'

George W. Bush, former US President said: 'Laura and I are fortunate to have enjoyed the charm and wit of his company, and we know how much he will be missed.'

The Scouts: 'We were saddened to hear of the death of HRH Prince Philip, husband of our Patron Her Majesty the Queen. We are keeping his family in our thoughts at this time.'

Royal British Legion: 'A courageous character and proud veteran, Prince Philip embodied the fortitude and resilience of our Second World War generation and our Armed Forces. We are immensely thankful for his lifetime of faithful service and we mourn his passing deeply.'

Celebrities

Carol Vorderman, former Countdown host: 'I went for a private lunch with The Queen at Buckingham Palace quite a few years ago. They were both in their 80s and Prince Philip and she were flirting with each other madly and laughing. Theirs was a love and a marriage of more than 73 years. Deepest condolences Ma'am.'