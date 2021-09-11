  1. Magazine: 11 September 2021
  2. Magazine
  3. Issue: 11 September 2021
  4. Chess puzzle

Luke McShane

Puzzle no. 670

From magazine issue: 11 September 2021
Puzzle no. 670
Text settings
Comments

White to play. Harvey–Roberson, Northumbria Masters 2021. Black’s last move, 37…Kf7-e7 looked plausible, but walked into a clever tactic. What was White’s next move? Answers should be emailed to chess@spectator.co.uk by Monday 13 September. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.

Last week’s solution 1 b4+ Qxb4 2 Qa2+ Kb5 3 Qxb2 and the f6-pawn decides the game. Or if 1…Kxb4 2 Qe7! wins

Last week’s winner Mohammed Amin, Whalley Range, Manchester

Written byLuke McShane

Luke McShane is chess columnist for The Spectator.

Comments
Topics in this articleSociety
Useful links
More from The Spectator
About us
Subscribe
Useful links
About us
More from The Spectator
Subscribe