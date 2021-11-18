Revealed: Azeem Rafiq in antisemitism storm

Cricketer Azeem Rafiq shocked the political word on Tuesday with his revelations about the abuse he suffered while a young player at Yorkshire Cricket Club. But Mr S has now been sent social media posts which show Rafiq himself was no stranger to using racist language when young, with a leaked message revealing the former player posted antisemitic content on Facebook when he was 19 years old.

Screenshots obtained by Steerpike show Rafiq joking about 'a jew' going 'after my 2nds again ha' as 'only jews do tht sort of shit' in 2011. He appears to be referencing an (unknown) cricketer at Derby, with a man by the name of Ateeq Javid claiming the Derby cricketer is: 'a dik he will nt pay!!!! watch he iz guna be like i left my card at home ect ect ect'

Rafiq has claimed former England cricket club Michael Vaughan told a group of Yorkshire players of Asian ethnicity in 2009 that 'there’s too many of you lot, we need to do something about it', during a T20 game. It was just last week that the new Chairman of Yorkshire Cricket Club Lord Patel said: 'Let me be clear from the outset, racism or discrimination in any form is not banter.'

Yorkshire Cricket Club has been contacted for comment. Prior to Steerpike’s publication, Rafiq released a public statement claiming he is ‘ashamed’ of such messages. Talk about bowling a googly...