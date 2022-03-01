Scottish nationalists should check their privilege

Perhaps it’s the absence of any oppression against their own country that compels Scottish nationalists to grab onto the oppression of others. Yesterday, the Falkirk East SNP MSP retweeted a post from the Ukrainian parliament’s Twitter account confirming President Volodymyr Zelensky had applied for emergency membership of the European Union. Thomson added, in a now deleted tweet: ‘Delighted for Ukraine. It’s [sic] just goes to show what political will can achieve. Remember this Scotland!’ The SNP’s current position is for Scotland to secede from the UK then apply for membership of the EU, a process nationalists have previously suggested Brussels would fast-track.

Thomson came in for a barrage of criticism and admitted the tweet was ‘insensitive’. She is something of a happy warrior for the SNP and one of the hazards of that role is that in seizing every opportunity to gin up the faithful you end up seizing in a way that looks opportunistic. It’s a little unfair that Thomson is being jumped on when others have appeared to dabble in similar rhetoric. At the weekend, Alyn Smith, the SNP’s foreign affairs spokesman, contributed an op-ed about Ukraine to the Scotland on Sunday. Smith is among the most thoughtful SNP figures when it comes to foreign policy and has shown particular insight on Russia over many years. Which is why it was surprising to see this curious paragraph pop up in his article:

“ Scotland stands in solidarity with Ukraine because we understand the importance of international law. We support the right to self-determination and for people to decide their own futures. Ukraine deserves its independence and peace from its neighbour. It is not the place for Putin or anyone else to decide what Ukraine wants – that is for the Ukrainian people to decide.

It’s obvious what Smith is doing here and it’s not entirely ignoble. There is a small but stubborn faction within Scottish nationalism that watches – or appears on – Russia Today and is sympathetic to the Kremlin’s framing of the West. Even so, the SNP would be better off without such people rather than tailoring its message to reach them. Anyone who needs Ukrainian sovereignty to be sold to them with thinly-veiled references to Scottish sovereignty is the worst kind of nationalist: an exceptionalist.

Ukraine’s courageous stand against an invading imperial power has an appeal to many Scottish nationalists, allowing them to romanticise their wan, managerial cause and to do so from the safety of Edinburgh, a city where the only bombs you need worry about are the one o’clock gun and the prime-time schedule of BBC Scotland. Ukrainians have other things on their minds right now, but this sort of victimhood appropriation is still tacky and offensive.

Scottish nationalists might see in Ukraine the latest stand-in for an independent Scotland — much of the rest of the world seems to exist for this purpose — but that implies Moscow is a stand-in for Westminster. This is risible, ahistorical porridge for a great many reasons but we’ll limit ourselves to the most immediate. Scotland and the UK are not separate states but a single state, and one that exists in large part because Scotland helped create it through the Treaty of Union. Scotland is not under invasion or military occupation and nor was part of its territory annexed by a foreign power eight years ago. Far from being denied self-determination, Scotland enjoys it twice-over through two parliaments and while Crimea was being annexed in 2014, Caledonia was preparing to vote on independence in a referendum the British state fell over itself to facilitate. If you’re baffled by their snarling, seething animus towards a Union that furnishes annual subsidies and a powerhouse parliament, you need to understand the psychology of the Scottish nationalist: they’ll never forgive the UK for not oppressing them.

There’s another very good reason for nationalists to avoid the Ukraine frame: they don’t come out of it well. For if we are to accept the absurdity that Ukraine’s fight for survival can be translated to British constitutional politics, we might note that Ukraine is a unitary state confronted by separatist nationalists who unilaterally declared independence after holding unsanctioned referendums in defiance of the central government. Putin predicated his act of war on ‘the right of nations to self-determination’ – namely, the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic – and said his ‘policy’ was ‘based on freedom, the freedom of choice for everyone to independently determine their own future and the future of their children’. The only people talking about independence amid the shelling of Ukraine are the Kremlin and the SNP.

That is not to suggest moral equivalence between Scottish independence and pro-Russian separatism in Ukraine. It is to suggest that nationalists should not be drawing ludicrous, unsupportable analogies between political situations that could not be more different. It is to suggest that MSPs not use the same language to talk about Ukraine’s right to live in peace as they do to talk about Scotland’s constitutional arrangements, especially when their analysis enjoys reach and respect. Ultimately, it is to suggest that Scottish nationalists do something about their severe case of main character syndrome.