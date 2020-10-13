Scouts blast SNP over latest TV advert

Nicola Sturgeon's problems are mounting rapidly. The first minister is embroiled in a row over when she knew about the allegations of sexual misconduct against her predecessor Alex Salmond. Sturgeon is also under pressure over her government's handling of the pandemic, as cases continue to mount. And disgraced SNP MP Margaret Ferrier – who boarded a train after testing positive for Covid-19 – has defied Sturgeon's calls for her to quit. Now Sturgeon is in a new battle: with the Scouts.

The SNP's latest TV advert which appeared last night features a woman named Helene from Kirkhill, dressed in a Scouts uniform. She told viewers:

'For my children, I feel that an independent Scotland is going to offer them the opportunity to be part of something bigger.'

But the Scouts – which insists that members in uniform 'must not take part in any party political meetings or activities that endorse any particular political party or candidate' – are livid. The organisation has hit back, saying it has 'spoken to the SNP' and 'reported the situation to OSCR (the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator)'.

Oh dear. This is one battle Sturgeon should have been prepared for...