Selfridges’ feverish store opening

Non-essential shops across Britain opened their doors for the first time since lockdown today, as the government attempts to breath some life into the UK economy, while avoiding a fatal spike of Covid-19.

Retailers meanwhile, face the difficult task of persuading people that it is safe to shop in their stores as the pandemic recedes. So far, the move seems to be working, with long queues reported outside Primark outlets around the country.

Selfridges in the centre of Manchester was certainly pulling out all the stops this afternoon, to entice customers back into its store. The department store even hired a singer to serenade those queueing 2m apart, while they waited to enter.

Mr S isn't sure that it was entirely wise to have someone singing at customers, when you have an infectious disease that spreads through water droplets on the loose. But as the Mail’s John Stevens pointed out, perhaps more worrying was the choice of setlist.

Did Selfridges, for example, really want their new customers, venturing outside for the first time after weeks hiding from a virus, to be treated to a rendition of Peggy Lee’s ‘Fever’?

Watch here: