Shaun Bailey’s renaming confusion

Is Tory mayoral hopeful Shaun Bailey a fan of renaming things or not? It's hard to tell. When London mayor Sadiq Khan announced a commission to review statues, road names and plaques, Bailey was furious:

But now it seems he has changed his tune, at least when it comes to the names of stations. Bailey has suggested that TfL's dire finance situation could be easily fixed – by allowing companies to bid to rename tube stations.

Bailey told the Telegraph:

'We need to fix the service that Londoners love. That’s why I’ll invite businesses to sponsor station names and Tube lines. With TfL’s funding in crisis, we need ideas like this. We’ve done it before, with Barclays and Santander sponsoring our bike hire scheme.'

Mr S, for one, is confused...