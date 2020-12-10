Sky News: Kay Burley and Beth Rigby suspended for months

After Kay Burley was caught breaching social distancing rules at her 60th birthday party, she and her colleagues in attendance – political editor Beth Rigby, correspondent Inzamam Rashid and presenter Sam Washington – have been the subject of a disciplinary inquiry. The results of which are now in. Burley has been suspended and is off air for six months while Rigby and Rashid are suspended and off air for three months each.

Burley has taken to social media to confirm the news – saying she has agreed to a 'period of reflection'. Meanwhile, Mr S has been passed a copy of Rigby's message to all Sky staff in which she says 'how sorry' she is for attending Burley's dinner bash of ten people and for hugging her at the end of the night:

Rigby's apology is landing better in the newsroom than Burley's claim that she believes her birthday party was Covid compliant. 'How on earth did she think it was Covid compliant?' asks Mr S's mole at Sky.

This means Burley and Rigby will be unable to cover the departure of the UK from the EU at the end of the month and the rollout of the Covid vaccine. Mr S hopes for both his and their sake that stringent restrictions are lifted soon. After all, they need to have something to do during that rather long period of reflection...

UPDATE: Mr Steerpike has been shown Kay Burley's apology to her colleagues at Sky: