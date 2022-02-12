Spectator competition winners: Gulliver’s Day Out and other literary prequels

In Competition No. 3235, you were invited to invent a prequel to a well-known work of literature and supply an extract from it. In a stellar entry, Nick MacKinnon, Sue Pickard, Max Ross, Bob Trewin and Lorna Wood all shone, but the £25 prizes go to the following:

“ Believing it never to be my Fortune to travel in future Years, my Profession holding me fast in Respectability, I betook myself to London to discover what Strangenesses I might encounter in the Manners and Dispositions of People. Finding them of indifferent Stature and unwholesome Airs, yet was I minded to visit their Great Parliament, both for my Private Education but also thereby in hope of acquiring a great Tale as Souvenir, one to make my Name.

“ That’s my new husband painted on the wall,

“ There was a time, before I set my toes

“ Basil Hallward flourished his sketchpad. ‘Crude, perhaps, but I think I have the gist of you, Dorian,’ he said.

“ I know whose sleeping pills these are.

“ ‘What do you see in this painting, Sophie?’

No. 3238: fighting talk

You are invited to supply a poem about a literary feud. Please email entries of up to 16 lines to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 23 February.