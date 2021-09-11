Spectator competition winners: In memoriam Geronimo the alpaca

In Competition No. 3215, you were -invited to supply a poem about Geronimo the alpaca. The camelid’s fate was finally settled just the day before the closing date for this challenge, and your entries have an added poignancy now that we know which way the dice rolled for poor old Geronimo.

I admired Gerald Kirkpatrick’s touching clerihew and Chris O’Carroll’s Ogden Nash-inflected submission. Elsewhere, amid echoes of Manley Hopkins and Milton, was a nice spin on Gray’s ‘Elegy’ courtesy of Max Ross along with impressive contributions from J.C.H. Mounsey, Mike Morrison and Duncan Forbes.

The winning entries, printed below, earn their authors £25.

“ They’re all leaning out from the Golden Bar,

“ TB or not TB? That is the question.

“ When I consider how your life was spent

“ Here’s cud in your eye. I’m alpaca,

“ Kiwi alpaca! Trace Kontiki’s wake

“ Because I am a cow

No. 3218: cooking the books

You are invited to submit a recipe as it might have been written by the author of your choice (maximum 150 words). Please email entries to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 22 September.