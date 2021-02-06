Spectator competition winners: jokes in verse form

In Competition No. 3184 you were invited to tell a joke in verse form. This challenge, suggested by a reader and coming at a time when we could all do with a laugh, drew a large and jolly entry. As space is short, I pause only to salute stellar performances all around before handing over to the winners, who snaffle £25.

“ The barman had seen many people walk into his bar,

“ Farmer Giles has a suck on a straw,

“ The maestro at the keyboard’s one foot tall.

“ On the blackboard of our pub the Wishful Thinker

“ A man led his hound, both a bit of a freak,

“ A friend of mine feared he’d turned into a duck

No. 3187: wave power

You are invited to supply a sea shanty with a topical theme. Please email entries of up to 16 lines to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 17 February.