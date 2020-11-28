Spectator competition winners: letters to cities

In Competition No. 3176 you were invited to write a poem to a city.

This challenge was inspired by both Simon Armitage’s letter to London (‘Dear London, I’ve applied for a restraining order requiring that you remain 200 miles from Huddersfield at all times…’), and William McGonagall’s inadvertently hilarious ‘Jottings of New York’, of which a snippet:

“ Oh mighty City of New York! you are wonderful to behold,

The Tayside Tragedian’s voice lives on in entries from John O’Byrne and Alanna Blake, among others. Plaudits, too, to R.M. Goddard, for a clever reworking of Phil Coulter’s ‘To the Town I love So Well’, and to Emma Teichmann. The winners earn £25.

“ Dear Sunderland, your boulevards,

“ Dear Wells, the smallest city in the land,

“ Dear Cambridge, you were home to me

“ Dear Newport — you’re the most maligned of places;

“ Dear Leicester, once so quiet and — well,

“ Earth had not anything to show more fair

