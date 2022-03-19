  1. Magazine: 19 March 2022
  2. Magazine
  3. Issue: 19 March 2022
  4. Competition

Lucy Vickery

Spectator competition winners: lives in three limericks

From magazine issue: 19 March 2022
Spectator competition winners: lives in three limericks
‘A young poet and man about town/ Earns bot mot virtuoso renown…’ [Niday Picture Library / Alamy Stock Photo]
Text settings
Comments

In Competition No. 3240, you were invited to tell the life story of a well-known figure in three limericks.

In the excellent How to Be Well-Versed in Poetry, E.O. Parrott summed up the charms of the form neatly:

With a shape of its own it’s imbued – 

That’s the limerick, witty or lewd; 

      Two lines, then you oughter 

      Have two more, much shorter 

Then one longer that’s funny or rude.

Though there was wit aplenty in the entry, you there was little appetite for bawdiness. Brian Murdoch, Sylvia Fairley, Frank Upton, Carolyn Beckingham and David Silverman earn honourable mentions.

The prize winners, printed below, are rewarded with £25 each.

A young poet and man about town 

Earns bon mot virtuoso renown, 

      Aesthetic, ironic 

      And self-made iconic

As philosopher/dandy/wit/clown. 

 

Comic plays win him fortune and fame, 

Make his British lit pantheon name. 

      Then a Lord with whose boy 

      He’s shared dare-not-speak joy 

Wins a bout, and his life’s not the same. 

 

He does gaol time for sexual crimes 

(Blameless acts in more civilised times), 

      Then self-exiles in France 

      To conclude the romance 

With harsh truth in lush rhythms and rhymes. 

Chris O’Carroll/Oscar Wilde
William Shakespeare’s the bard of our nation, 

With his plays a poetic sensation; 

      In his sonnets of fire 

      He had power to inspire 

And his words are a timeless quotation. 

 

He performed in the age of Queen Bess 

And for James his Macbeth meant success. 

      With the force of his pen 

      He was monarch of men 

And his craft never failed to impress. 

 

He made comedy when he was dead 

For his wife got his second-best bed; 

      And a tragic surprise 

      Is, where lifeless he lies, 

Like poor Yorick he’s minus his head. 

Frank McDonald/Shakespeare
Born in London, this lad was no fool, 

He was tutored at Oswestry School. 

      Of brains not deprived 

      At Oxford he thrived 

And, as warden at New College, ruled. 

 

With a wife and five children to raise 

He taught for the rest of his days, 

      But being befuddled 

      His words he’d get muddled 

And call foggy days, ‘doggy fays’. 

 

It’s a tragedy one of the best 

Should be famed as a figure of jest 

      And sadly this saint, 

      Who was clever though quaint, 

Was at Grasmere at last ‘raid to lest’! 

Alan Millard/William Archibald Spooner
Salute to the great Enid Blyton! 

Though never a lit’r’ry titan, 

      Her books, on the boil and 

      From Kirrin to Toyland, 

Entertained where they didn’t enlighten. 

 

At Newnes, funny tales filled her head; 

And she wed her commissioning ed. 

      Their daughters were later 

      Both banned from their Pater, 

For she moved in a new Dad instead. 

 

She bombarded the world’s under-twelves 

With fairies and pixies and elves, 

      With the picnicking frolics 

      Of ginger-beer-holics. 

(These were banned from the library shelves.) 

Bill Greenwell/Enid Blyton
The Tories chose Heath with great care 

As something more ‘vin ordinaire’ 

      Than their normal tradition 

      Of vintage patrician 

With privilege rather than flair. 

 

But apart from his music and yacht 

It was unclear what talents he’d got; 

      While his famed three-day week 

      Plumbed new levels of bleak 

And saw Britain’s prosperity shot. 

 

Then Thatcher derailed his career 

Thus causing much Tory good cheer 

      Though his petulant hulk 

      Sat on in a sulk 

In the Commons for year after year. 

Martin Parker/Edward Heath
His comfortable bourgeois nativity 

Had somehow instilled a proclivity 

      For clever critiquing 

      Of anything reeking 

Of common commercial activity. 

 

While flaying with lifelong legerity 

The wealthy, he shared the prosperity 

      That Engels inherited, 

      Albeit unmerited, 

But otherwise lived in austerity. 

 

He found the free money sublime, 

And savoured it while there was time; 

      His readers, he reckoned, 

      Perhaps any second 

Might deem it a Kapital crime. 

Alex Steelsmith/Karl Marx

No. 3243: lost and found

You are invited to submit a poem about the discovery of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Endurance. Please email entries of up to 16 lines words to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 30 March.