Spectator competition winners: lives in three limericks
In Competition No. 3240, you were invited to tell the life story of a well-known figure in three limericks.
In the excellent How to Be Well-Versed in Poetry, E.O. Parrott summed up the charms of the form neatly:
“With a shape of its own it’s imbued –That’s the limerick, witty or lewd;Two lines, then you oughterHave two more, much shorterThen one longer that’s funny or rude.
Though there was wit aplenty in the entry, you there was little appetite for bawdiness. Brian Murdoch, Sylvia Fairley, Frank Upton, Carolyn Beckingham and David Silverman earn honourable mentions.
The prize winners, printed below, are rewarded with £25 each.
“A young poet and man about townEarns bon mot virtuoso renown,Aesthetic, ironicAnd self-made iconicAs philosopher/dandy/wit/clown.Comic plays win him fortune and fame,Make his British lit pantheon name.Then a Lord with whose boyHe’s shared dare-not-speak joyWins a bout, and his life’s not the same.He does gaol time for sexual crimes(Blameless acts in more civilised times),Then self-exiles in FranceTo conclude the romanceWith harsh truth in lush rhythms and rhymes.Chris O’Carroll/Oscar Wilde
“William Shakespeare’s the bard of our nation,With his plays a poetic sensation;In his sonnets of fireHe had power to inspireAnd his words are a timeless quotation.He performed in the age of Queen BessAnd for James his Macbeth meant success.With the force of his penHe was monarch of menAnd his craft never failed to impress.He made comedy when he was deadFor his wife got his second-best bed;And a tragic surpriseIs, where lifeless he lies,Like poor Yorick he’s minus his head.Frank McDonald/Shakespeare
“Born in London, this lad was no fool,He was tutored at Oswestry School.Of brains not deprivedAt Oxford he thrivedAnd, as warden at New College, ruled.With a wife and five children to raiseHe taught for the rest of his days,But being befuddledHis words he’d get muddledAnd call foggy days, ‘doggy fays’.It’s a tragedy one of the bestShould be famed as a figure of jestAnd sadly this saint,Who was clever though quaint,Was at Grasmere at last ‘raid to lest’!Alan Millard/William Archibald Spooner
“Salute to the great Enid Blyton!Though never a lit’r’ry titan,Her books, on the boil andFrom Kirrin to Toyland,Entertained where they didn’t enlighten.At Newnes, funny tales filled her head;And she wed her commissioning ed.Their daughters were laterBoth banned from their Pater,For she moved in a new Dad instead.She bombarded the world’s under-twelvesWith fairies and pixies and elves,With the picnicking frolicsOf ginger-beer-holics.(These were banned from the library shelves.)Bill Greenwell/Enid Blyton
“The Tories chose Heath with great careAs something more ‘vin ordinaire’Than their normal traditionOf vintage patricianWith privilege rather than flair.But apart from his music and yachtIt was unclear what talents he’d got;While his famed three-day weekPlumbed new levels of bleakAnd saw Britain’s prosperity shot.Then Thatcher derailed his careerThus causing much Tory good cheerThough his petulant hulkSat on in a sulkIn the Commons for year after year.Martin Parker/Edward Heath
“His comfortable bourgeois nativityHad somehow instilled a proclivityFor clever critiquingOf anything reekingOf common commercial activity.While flaying with lifelong legerityThe wealthy, he shared the prosperityThat Engels inherited,Albeit unmerited,But otherwise lived in austerity.He found the free money sublime,And savoured it while there was time;His readers, he reckoned,Perhaps any secondMight deem it a Kapital crime.Alex Steelsmith/Karl Marx
