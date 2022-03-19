Spectator competition winners: lives in three limericks

In Competition No. 3240, you were invited to tell the life story of a well-known figure in three limericks.

In the excellent How to Be Well-Versed in Poetry, E.O. Parrott summed up the charms of the form neatly:

“ With a shape of its own it’s imbued –

Though there was wit aplenty in the entry, you there was little appetite for bawdiness. Brian Murdoch, Sylvia Fairley, Frank Upton, Carolyn Beckingham and David Silverman earn honourable mentions.

The prize winners, printed below, are rewarded with £25 each.

“ A young poet and man about town

“ William Shakespeare’s the bard of our nation,

“ Born in London, this lad was no fool,

“ Salute to the great Enid Blyton!

“ The Tories chose Heath with great care

“ His comfortable bourgeois nativity

No. 3243: lost and found

You are invited to submit a poem about the discovery of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Endurance. Please email entries of up to 16 lines words to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 30 March.