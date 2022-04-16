Lucy Vickery
Spectator competition winners: poems for St George in Bono-metrics
In Competition No. 3244, you were invited to submit a poem to mark St George’s Day that rivals in awfulness the one Bono recently penned for St Paddy. As Sam Leith wrote, in a terrifically funny and instructive piece, Bono’s offering was ‘technically incompetent to a degree that constituted an insult to the very craft of verse’. So that was what you were aiming for.
In a large and mischievous entry, there were nods aplenty to the U2 front man, both in content (‘snakes’) and form (limerick). Dishonourable mentions go to Jenny Pearson, R.M. Goddard, Brian Murdoch, Basil Ransome-Davies, Carolyn Beckingham and Roger Rengold. The winners, printed below, pocket £25 each.
“Our greatest day, you all have I’m sure heard,Has got to be April the 23rd:’Cause it’s St George’s Day, I’m telling you;It’s Shakespeare’s – did you know this? – birthday too.Like Boris full was George of chivalry,Like Boris he wanted us to be free;And just as Boris recently was sayin’,We love freedom like people in Ukraine.I’m sure for certain this is George’s wish:Ingerland ought to be for the English,For George was an Englishman born and bred,Who rescued maidens and killed dragons dead.I’ve googled him. Now feel a total berk:Turns out he wasn’t English, but a Turk.At least people agree he did exist:If he had not, off would I have been pissed.Nicholas Hodgson
“Let’s raise a cheer for George the saintIn Spring (for it’s his season)He protects our land without complaintAnd for no obvious reason:He’s really a Turk, I’m sure you know,Who joined the Roman armyAnd then was martyred cruelly althoughI bet he took it calmly.He killed a dragon or so they say(Unlikely to say the least) –A legend added long after his day(There never was such beast.)Inconveniently for the current hourHe’s not just England’s patron:He’s Moscow’s too, which leaves me sour,Can someone please fetch matron?Joe Houlihan
“St George’s Day! Callooh Callay!Sing! Dance! Express emotion!Oh we all think he’s English –Turns out he’s Cappadocian;And we all think he’s saintly –It’s a patriotic notion.He’s a super-scally, pugilistic, sexy Cappadocian.St George’s Day! Oh frabjous day!He landed at SheernessAnd there he met a maiden,A damsel in distress.He slayed the dragon, got the galAnd then went to confess:‘I have faintly saintly,Euphemistic flexible devotion.I’m a super-scally-pugilistic-sexy-Cappadocian.’David Silverman
“’Twas in an English crimson dawnUnder a chestnut oakThat the Lion of the Brits was bornAnd thus did he lordly spoke,I am He (also she) who is nobleWho rules these bluebell landsAnd whose vision, which is globalThough from this grand strandFor we shall always come forthProtectionist of the weakSouth and East, West and NorthEach day and every weekEngland! Like the fabulous dogLet us have our great dayAnd our mariners, splicing their grogMay cry Hip Hip Hooray.Bill Greenwell
“Oh St George he conquered the dragonSo raise up your tankard or flagon.Be full of good cheerAnd good English beerAnd don’t tell me you’re on the wagon.For the dragon we’ve slain now is BrusselsAfter long years of turmoil and tussles,Setting immigrant numbersAnd straightening cucumbersAnd generally flexing its muscles.So forget the price hikes at the garage,The bad news that comes in a barrage,For England once moreHas a non-porous shoreAnd St George’s name now is Farage.David Shields
“St George is the saint for English peoplewhich is why his flag flies from every church steepleas well as in decent people’s front gardenswhere their national pride stiffens and hardens.He must have been an Englishman because he’s great,true saint for the state,a red cross appearing not only his flagbut everything from poster to carrier bag.An inspiration for the nationone for celebration and jubilationon his day, which is April 23rd and whenpeople can be proud of being English men(and women too). His killing the dragonproves him a brave hero, like a stag ona mountain top, proud and mighty.A saint for all times, and TRULY knightly.D.A. Prince
No. 3247: The road not taken
