Lucy Vickery

Spectator competition winners: poems for St George in Bono-metrics

Spectator competition winners: poems for St George in Bono-metrics
In Competition No. 3244, you were invited to submit a poem to mark St George’s Day that rivals in awfulness the one Bono recently penned for St Paddy. As Sam Leith wrote, in a terrifically funny and instructive piece, Bono’s offering was ‘technically incompetent to a degree that constituted an insult to the very craft of verse’. So that was what you were aiming for.

In a large and mischievous entry, there were nods aplenty to the U2 front man, both in content (‘snakes’) and form (limerick). Dishonourable mentions go to Jenny Pearson, R.M. Goddard, Brian Murdoch, Basil Ransome-Davies, Carolyn Beckingham and Roger Rengold. The winners, printed below, pocket £25 each.

Our greatest day, you all have I’m sure heard, 

Has got to be April the 23rd: 

’Cause it’s St George’s Day, I’m telling you; 

It’s Shakespeare’s – did you know this? – birthday too. 

 

Like Boris full was George of chivalry, 

Like Boris he wanted us to be free; 

And just as Boris recently was sayin’, 

We love freedom like people in Ukraine. 

 

I’m sure for certain this is George’s wish: 

Ingerland ought to be for the English, 

For George was an Englishman born and bred, 

Who rescued maidens and killed dragons dead. 

 

I’ve googled him. Now feel a total berk: 

Turns out he wasn’t English, but a Turk. 

At least people agree he did exist: 

If he had not, off would I have been pissed

Nicholas Hodgson
Let’s raise a cheer for George the saint 

In Spring (for it’s his season) 

He protects our land without complaint 

And for no obvious reason: 

He’s really a Turk, I’m sure you know, 

Who joined the Roman army 

And then was martyred cruelly although 

I bet he took it calmly. 

 

He killed a dragon or so they say

(Unlikely to say the least) – 

A legend added long after his day 

(There never was such beast.) 

Inconveniently for the current hour 

He’s not just England’s patron: 

He’s Moscow’s too, which leaves me sour, 

Can someone please fetch matron? 

Joe Houlihan
St George’s Day! Callooh Callay! 

Sing! Dance! Express emotion! 

Oh we all think he’s English – 

Turns out he’s Cappadocian; 

And we all think he’s saintly – 

It’s a patriotic notion. 

He’s a super-scally, pugilistic, sexy Cappadocian. 

St George’s Day! Oh frabjous day! 

He landed at Sheerness 

And there he met a maiden, 

A damsel in distress. 

He slayed the dragon, got the gal 

And then went to confess: 

‘I have faintly saintly, 

Euphemistic flexible devotion. 

I’m a super-scally-pugilistic-sexy-Cappadocian.’ 

David Silverman
’Twas in an English crimson dawn 

Under a chestnut oak 

That the Lion of the Brits was born 

And thus did he lordly spoke, 

I am He (also she) who is noble 

Who rules these bluebell lands 

And whose vision, which is global 

      Though from this grand strand 

 

For we shall always come forth 

      Protectionist of the weak 

South and East, West and North 

Each day and every week 

England! Like the fabulous dog 

Let us have our great day 

And our mariners, splicing their grog 

      May cry Hip Hip Hooray. 

Bill Greenwell
Oh St George he conquered the dragon 

So raise up your tankard or flagon. 

Be full of good cheer 

And good English beer 

And don’t tell me you’re on the wagon. 

For the dragon we’ve slain now is Brussels 

After long years of turmoil and tussles, 

Setting immigrant numbers 

And straightening cucumbers 

And generally flexing its muscles. 

So forget the price hikes at the garage, 

The bad news that comes in a barrage, 

For England once more 

Has a non-porous shore 

And St George’s name now is Farage. 

David Shields
St George is the saint for English people 

which is why his flag flies from every church steeple 

as well as in decent people’s front gardens 

where their national pride stiffens and hardens. 

He must have been an Englishman because he’s great, 

true saint for the state, 

a red cross appearing not only his flag 

but everything from poster to carrier bag. 

An inspiration for the nation 

one for celebration and jubilation 

on his day, which is April 23rd and when 

people can be proud of being English men 

(and women too). His killing the dragon 

proves him a brave hero, like a stag on 

a mountain top, proud and mighty. 

A saint for all times, and TRULY knightly. 

D.A. Prince

No. 3247: The road not taken

You are invited to submit the reflections, in verse or prose, of a well-known writer, living or dead, on a career path they might have taken. Email entries of up to 16 lines/150 words to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 27 April.