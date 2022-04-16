Spectator competition winners: poems for St George in Bono-metrics

In Competition No. 3244, you were invited to submit a poem to mark St George’s Day that rivals in awfulness the one Bono recently penned for St Paddy. As Sam Leith wrote, in a terrifically funny and instructive piece, Bono’s offering was ‘technically incompetent to a degree that constituted an insult to the very craft of verse’. So that was what you were aiming for.

In a large and mischievous entry, there were nods aplenty to the U2 front man, both in content (‘snakes’) and form (limerick). Dishonourable mentions go to Jenny Pearson, R.M. Goddard, Brian Murdoch, Basil Ransome-Davies, Carolyn Beckingham and Roger Rengold. The winners, printed below, pocket £25 each.

“ Our greatest day, you all have I’m sure heard,

“ Let’s raise a cheer for George the saint

“ St George’s Day! Callooh Callay!

“ ’Twas in an English crimson dawn

“ Oh St George he conquered the dragon

“ St George is the saint for English people

No. 3247: The road not taken

You are invited to submit the reflections, in verse or prose, of a well-known writer, living or dead, on a career path they might have taken. Email entries of up to 16 lines/150 words to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 27 April.