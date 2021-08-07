Spectator competition winners: poems inspired by the phonetic alphabet

In Competition No. 3210, you were invited to provide a poem or a piece of prose containing words from the phonetic alphabet.

The brief didn’t stipulate that you incorporate all 26 words, but hats off to those who shoehorned them in. In a whopping, wide-ranging entry, with echoes of Keats and MacNeice, and ‘Papa’ Hemingway looming large, Nick Syrett, Nick MacKinnon and Frank Upton shone, but it was a terrific performance all round. The winners earn £30 each.

“ Why on earth in ’56 did someone rearrange

“ Mike deserved an Oscar for gloominess. His face and the November morning were a uniform grey. Then Jeeves materialised like those johnnies in India on the astral whatsit.

“ I had, to sample and to sell,

“ Poor Romeo, his spelling was a matter of concern,

“ In an echo of an earlier era, the band switched from a foxtrot to a tango. Ordering another whiskey, Charlie asked, ‘The Delta variant from India?’

No. 3213: art nouveau

You are invited to submit a villanelle whose first line is: ‘The art of [insert gerund of choice here] isn’t hard to master…’ Email entries to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 18 August.