Spectator competition winners: publishers rejecting literary classics

In Competition No. 3181 you were invited to submit a letter by a publisher rejecting a well-known literary classic.

The authors of Lolita and The Bell Jar (‘an ill-conceived, poorly written novel’) are among distinguished recipients of multiple rejections. And T.S. Eliot famously turned down George Orwell’s Animal Farm (its shortcomings included the wrong type of pig).

Orwell came in for a bit of a battering in the entry, too; Barry Baldwin wasn’t wasting any ink with his take-down: ‘DOUBLEPLUS-UNGOOD’. Many entrants (though not all) wrote from the point of view of a contemporary publisher, and works were often rejected on the grounds that their world-view, lacking in inclusivity of one kind or another, clashes with prevailing cultural orthodoxies. Here’s part of Laura Freeman’s response to John of Patmos: ‘Your “Whore of Babylon” passage is necessarily problematic. Female colleagues were uncomfortable with Ms Babylon’s self-identification as “Mother of Harlots and Abominations.”’ You get the idea. Other strong performers were Amber Burke, Ian Barker and Nick Syrett, but the prize of £30 goes to those entries printed below.

“ My Dear Miss Greer,

“ Dear Mr Maugham,

“ Dear Miss Waugh,

“ Dear Mr Carle

“ While reluctant to decline an author’s first foray into fiction, we trust the following observations will assist your burgeoning career. You demonstrate stylistic competence and tell a good tale. Similarly, you deploy to advantage the ‘situational ethics’ intrinsic to the plot. Yet the narrative feels somehow closer to a screenplay treatment than to a novel. You deposit boys on the cusp of adolescence on an island, where they perforce configure strategies and hierarchies; they awaken from innocence to the quasi-adult regime of their own devising. Two leaders emerge, rational Ralph and loose cannon Jack. The true emblem of power is not the conch shell but underdog Piggy’s spectacles, which enable fire, hence survival. Heuristics for beginners, no less…

No. 3184: laughter lines

You are invited to tell a joke in verse form. Please email entries of up to 16 lines to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 27 January.