Lucy Vickery

Spectator competition winners: Shakespeare’s Seven Ages of a Tory MP

Engraving by H. Bourne, based on a painting by William Mulready called 'The Seven Ages of Man', which illustrates Jaques's monolgue from As You Like it. Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images
In Competition No. 3209, you were invited to provide Shakespeare’s Seven Ages of a Tory MP.

Inspiration for this challenge came from a parody of Jaques’s monologue from As You Like It by the writer and politician — and Shakespearean scholar — Horace Twiss (1787–1849). The closing lines of his ‘The Patriot’s Progress’

…Scene the last,

That ends this comfortable history,

Is a fat pension and a pompous peerage,

With cash, with coronet — with all but conscience.

found a strong echo in this week’s entry, whose tone was mostly, if not unanimously, scathing. The winners earn £25 each and an honourable mention goes to Fiona Clark.

All infants age and err, and err did she

When, as a chaplain’s daughter, chaste and pure,

In golden wheat fields she succumbed to sin

And, running through them, roused farmer’s wrath.

This darling bud of May in schoolchild days

Soon blossomed as a flower that bloomed aloft

And did to Oxford’s dreaming spires ascend

Where, as a lover, lured by learning’s lore,

Then later, as a soldier of the Right

And worthy justice for the fairer sex,

She winged her way from work to Parliament

Where, rising through the ranks of lesser men,

She won the Premier’s crown and right to rule.

But now this ageing, erstwhile dancing queen

Did stumble on the stage towards decline

And, as the curtain fell, so felled was she!

Alan Millard
All the world’s a hi-vis photo op

And all the MPs photo opportunists.

They have their Brexits and their mistresses

And one man in his time pays many tarts.

Enter the baby, silver-spooned, fork-tongued,

His other face towards his mother’s breast;

And then the schoolboy: Floreat Etona!

He’s eaten by ambition, flourishing

On myths and Metamorphoses and plots.

Then Magdalen, Balliol, King’s, Gonville and Caius?

A double first in not answering questions,

In Politics, Philandering, Evasion,

And then the lover, then the husband, then the lover,

All perfect prep for Parliament and power:

Two-faced, two wives, sans truth, sans trust, sans sense,

Sans moral compass — yea! — sans everything.

David Silverman
Bawling from the backwoods crawls the babe,

Bellowing for Jacobites and kings and hymns

And thus begins this Tory story; slight

And neophyte, he serves the Head Boy, Pitt

And damns the French. The state conserved,

He sets out on his wooden bench to win the world

As Disraeli woos his Empress, and must then

Fortress it, gallant member or old fire-watcher,

He shrugs, then lugs and shoulders Churchill

Into history. Tempered blade now, deployed behind

A mighty battle-axe, he fades and fails and serves

The not-so-nasty party for its twenty years of grey.

At last, a second infancy intrudes:

He postures, pouts and spouts progressive platitudes

No climb of seven steps, but like the tides,

From Jacobite to Jacobin, he rises and subsides

Nick Syrett
Born for the most part into privilege,

Weaned in a world of warmth and tutelage,

Whence to appropriate establishments

Further to foster such accomplishments

Requisite for success in governance.

Third, confidence, aplomb; insouciance,

Hail-fellow camaraderie, bluff kinship

Engendered by old school tie, gymkhana, gymslip.

Fourth, a career not difficult to handle

(Barring the inconvenience of scandal.)

Fifthly, a firm, unquenchable ambition

To trammel, trounce, traduce the opposition.

Sixth comes the lightbulb moment, an awareness

That public life’s no bedfellow to fairness.

For peerless service, seventh, the reward:

Discredited, despised? Nay, worse: ignored.

Mike Morrison
At first the New Boy in the care of Whips,

With maiden speech half ass-lick and half preen,

Then the Do-Gooder, a fresh Cause every month,

Declaring war on badgers, potholes, yobs.

Next, Sponsor of Doomed Bills, old Bagehot at his side,

Devising documents of clauses dense as thickets

To small avail. Comes Fourth Age: Committee Man,

Earnest on any subject if a junket’s on the cards.

Next, Minister — nowhere major, Fish & Ag,

To test him, find him wanting, throw him back.

Where Sixth Age, Rent-a-Quote, he finds his métier,

His soundbites chewed before his front room flag

And, lastly comes The Character, his Seventh Age,

All motley weskit and filibusterous chunter

Burbled out before this Covid-emptied House;

Sans Whip, sans relevance, sans sense — sans everything.

Adrian Fry
Even when young, he knows his destiny,

So studies some strange thing called PPE.

To Central Office next and then a Spad;

Advising ministers? He’s just a lad.

In his advance, a safe seat’s surely his;

He’s neither been there nor knows where it is.

A minister, he’s now a rising star;

His aim? Be interviewed by Andrew Marr.

Alas, adultery is the next stage,

‘Affair with aide’ all over the front page.

Sixth is the statesman, speaking sense at last;

How sad that people think his days are passed.

Then, once he’s dead, the last of his awards:

He’s elevated to the House of Lords.

Nicholas Hodgson

No. 3212: trip adviser

You are invited to supply a spiel that a well-known character from the field of fact or fiction (please specify) might give in their capacity as a tourist guide to a capital city or notable monument. Please email entries of up 150 words to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 11 August.

