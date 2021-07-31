Spectator competition winners: Shakespeare’s Seven Ages of a Tory MP

In Competition No. 3209, you were invited to provide Shakespeare’s Seven Ages of a Tory MP.

Inspiration for this challenge came from a parody of Jaques’s monologue from As You Like It by the writer and politician — and Shakespearean scholar — Horace Twiss (1787–1849). The closing lines of his ‘The Patriot’s Progress’

“ …Scene the last,

found a strong echo in this week’s entry, whose tone was mostly, if not unanimously, scathing. The winners earn £25 each and an honourable mention goes to Fiona Clark.

“ All infants age and err, and err did she

“ All the world’s a hi-vis photo op

“ Bawling from the backwoods crawls the babe,

“ Born for the most part into privilege,

“ At first the New Boy in the care of Whips,

“ Even when young, he knows his destiny,

No. 3212: trip adviser

You are invited to supply a spiel that a well-known character from the field of fact or fiction (please specify) might give in their capacity as a tourist guide to a capital city or notable monument. Please email entries of up 150 words to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 11 August.